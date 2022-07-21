From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Grocery Store

Photo by

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Grocery Store Krónan Downtown Hallveigarstígur 1 Not gonna lie, this is our favourite category because wow, discussing grocery stores apparently sparks some really strong opinions! That said, this year’s decision was a breeze, as Krónan’s downtown location once again—for the second year in a row—was the unanimous choice. “After all the bizarre things that were in that space, it’s such a game changer to have Krónan there,” one downtown panel member raved. “I’m so happy with it. For all of us who live and work downtown, Krónan has given us so much more freedom with our food.” The panel also praised its fantastic selection of vegan options—something that’s been deftly missed by the other downtown grocery stores. So go cruelty free for dinner tonight. Krónan’s got you covered. Runner Up: Hyalin Hverfisgata 35 “Hyalin is a place that just elevates the whole of Reykjavík. It makes this city better,” one panellist emphasised. This French gourmet shop is already a Reykjavík fixture and a favourite of the panel. Quaint, well-curated, and, above all else, inspirational, it’s the type of spot that you stop by just to browse and then leave carting a bottle of the most luxurious imported mustard. This then naturally inspires you to finally learn the intricacies of the condiment and cook up a mustard themed feast which impresses all your friends. And thus—a foodie is born. Runner-Up: Melabúðin Hagamel 39 For foodies looking for artisanal deli meats, fresh figs, rare cheeses, and all sorts of unexpected, hard-to-find treats, Vesturbær’s beloved Melabúðin should satiate your desires. “You can get everything you need, everything you didn’t know you needed and if you’re lucky, you might even see Björk,” said one former panellist. They’ve since left the panel, but the quote is so perfect, we’ve opted to re-use it. Hope you don’t mind, Melabúðin. You’re an oldie but a goodie.

Previous Winners 2021: Krónan Downtown 2020: Krónan, Grandi 2019: Krónan Grandi

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.