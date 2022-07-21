From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Record Store

Photo by

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Record Store Lucky Records Rauðarárstígur 10 Lucky Records is the one-stop-shop for anything Icelandic music. They’ve got it all: new titles, CDs, rarities, vinyl, cassettes, second hand 12″, 7″ sections, you name it! Notably, the store is very much in touch with the local underground. Basically any Icelandic release—no matter how big or small—will be sold there and trust and believe, their shopkeepers will know them inside and out. Yup, their staff is knowledgeable in that terrifying old-school record shop way, but don’t be afraid to stop in! You can always just ask them for their favourite new release and then just smile and nod. It’s guaranteed to be interesting—and potentially the next múm. Runner Up: Reykjavík Record Shop Klapparstígur 35 A place created by music nerds, for music nerds. Reykjavík Record Shop is a curated heaven—a collector’s paradise—full of the crème de la crème of music, be it contemporary or classic. They’ve got a polished vibe to suit the modern audiophile. In fact, it’s perhaps a good place to meet a partner if you are looking for a modern audiophile. Runner-Up: Space Odyssey Skólavörðustígur 22b This second-hand hole in the wall has a well-curated selection of new experimental, ambient, and field recordings. It’s definitely a niche locale—but if you’re into those genres, it’ll be the little slice of heaven you tell all your experimental/ambient/field recording friends about. (Most of whom, of course, you probably met inside the store.) Runner-Up: Smekkleysa SM//Bad Taste Hjartatorg, Hverfisgata 32 Smekkleysa, located off Laugavegur in Hjartatorg square, brings a sense of danger, coolness and, of course, bad taste back to this city. Their goal is “World Domination or Death”, so if your idea of world domination is soundtracked by the Sugarcubes or Mínus, you’ll fit in great.

