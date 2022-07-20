From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Hidden Gem

Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Hidden Gem

Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Hidden Gem

Published July 20, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Hidden Gem

Apótek Atelier

Laugavegur 16

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Apótek Atelier is quite new on the scene, but this small boutique has already made quite a splash, which is why the panel deemed it appropriate to award it the coveted Hidden Gem award. Created by designers Ýr Þrastardóttir, Halldóra Sif Guðlaugsdsdóttir, and Sævar Markús Óskarsson, Apótek Atelier blurs the line between studio and store, functioning as both the designers’ workspace where guests can watch them create, as well as the place where one can purchase their wares.

Runner Up:

Þula

Hjartatorg

Photo by Art Bicnick

Commercial galleries—places where one can directly support their favourite local artists (and get some cool art)—are so important to our dear old city. And what’s better than Hjartartorg’s Þula? In its short time on the planet, the gallery has presented some of the newest, edgiest, and most talented artists in Iceland, from Anna Maggý to Kristin Morthens, always with a focus on elevating those left out of the more famous local galleries. We can’t praise this gallery enough, and hope that this award helps in any way to bring it more attention.

Runner-Up:

Listval

Hólmaslóð 6
best goddamn store

Photo by Art Bicnick

“It’s just so well-curated,” one panellist said of Grandi’s Listval, a multi-purpose art space and store. “They’ve had a nice mix of very stylish artists and also up-and-comers, so for someone visiting Iceland, it’d be a great place to come and get really well acquainted with the local scene.” While Listval is anything but a hidden gem-just a gem really-for those in-the-now of the Icelandic art community, its location far off in Grandi means it’s often a missed destination.

Previous Winners

2021: Listval
2020: Núllið Gallerý
2019: Nexus

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Fashion Boutique

Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Fashion Boutique

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Design Store

Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Design Store

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Goddamn Store

Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Goddamn Store

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Weekday Bar

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Weekday Bar

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Date Place

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Date Place

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Kept Secret

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Kept Secret

by

Show Me More!