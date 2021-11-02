From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2021: Best Grocery Store

Photo by Art Bicnick

We at the Grapevine couldn’t be more excited about the future of Icelandic design. It seems that every year the scene grows exponentially, with more and more artists taking centre stage and shops showcasing the crème de la crème of our little island. To our delight, the pandemic didn’t change a thing—in fact, the competition for our 2021 Best of Reykjavík Shopping awards was particularly fierce. After long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. From sustainable ceramics to high-end lopapeysur to obscure Björk b-sides, this country is more than just volcanoes and waterfalls. (No shade to volcanoes and waterfalls, but you can’t wear them or put them on your shelf, right?) So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Grocery Store Krónan Downtown Hallveigarstígur 1 Going to a grocery store in Iceland is always a social occasion and especially during COVID times, it might have been the only place you run into friends and acquaintances you otherwise wouldn’t see. And while Krónan’s larger Grandi location put up a strong fight in the battle for first place this year, it was its downtown location that captured our heart, not only for its spot smack dab in the middle of the city, but also for its fantastic selection of vegan options—something that’s been deftly missed by the other downtown grocery stores. So feel free to go cruelty free for dinner tonight. Krónan’s got you covered. Runner-Up: Melabúðin Hagamel 39, 107 For foodies looking for artisanal deli meats, fresh figs, rare cheeses and all sorts of unexpected, hard-to-find treats, Vesturbær’s beloved Melabúðin should satiate your desires. “You can get everything you need, everything you didn’t know you needed and if you’re lucky, you might even see Björk,” one panellist laughed. Runner-Up: Hyalin Hverfisgata 35 This French gourmet shop is, above all else, inspirational. It’s the type of spot that you stop by for a mosey and then leave carting a bottle of the most luxurious imported mustard. This then naturally inspires you to finally learn the intricacies of the condiment and cook up a mustard themed feast which impresses all your friends. And thus—a foodie is born.

