From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2021: Best Homeware Shop

We at the Grapevine couldn’t be more excited about the future of Icelandic design. It seems that every year the scene grows exponentially, with more and more artists taking centre stage and shops showcasing the crème de la crème of our little island. To our delight, the pandemic didn’t change a thing—in fact, the competition for our 2021 Best of Reykjavík Shopping awards was particularly fierce. After long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. From sustainable ceramics to high-end lopapeysur to obscure Björk b-sides, this country is more than just volcanoes and waterfalls. (No shade to volcanoes and waterfalls, but you can’t wear them or put them on your shelf, right?) So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Homeware Shop NORR11 Hverfisgata 18 NORR11—what else can you say? This homeware store is so gorgeous that it almost feels like a gallery or set for an elite Nordic drama. With a meticulously picked selection, NORR11 embodies the most delicate elements of Nordic design, full of pieces with such adeptness of form and composition that they almost elicit some ASMR tingles. While yes, it is expensive, even if you can’t afford it, the shop is worth a trip for the inspiration alone. “It’s a nice space and a beautiful store and when you walk in, you know that they really know what they are doing. They are absolute experts at interior design,” our panel concluded. Runner-Up: nomad. Frakkastígur 8f “They are just my favourite!,” one panel member raved of the Laugavegur shop. Located on the main street, nomad. offers a lovely selection of homeware, design knick-knacks and notably, a fantastic selection of coffee table books. They also often have photo exhibitions in their basement. Basically, it’s the whole package. Runner-Up: Hrím Kringlan Hrím has a certain je ne sais quoi about it that creates some seriously devoted customers. The store has an eclectic mix of neutral Nordic style design along with some OTT international brands—a combo you don’t find in many places. We are particularly fans of their products by Italian designer Seletti, who is as colourful and bright as they come. Just the thing to brighten up the end of the summer.

