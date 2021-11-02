From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2021: Best Artist-Run Gallery

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2021 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals. Although there is still a pandemic going on, all these places have been accessible and safe throughout the restrictions. So sanitise those hands, put on a mask and enjoy.

Best Artist-Run Gallery Gallery Port Laugavegur 23, 101 Reykjavík You could perhaps call Gallery Port the dive bar of the Icelandic art scene—and we mean that in the coolest, most in-the-know and loving way. This artist-run space, located smack dab downtown on Laugavegur, serves up gritty, unusual and eclectic art by people who will probably be famous one day (or already are). Stop by if you’re looking to enter some David Lynch-directed dimension. Note: It’s also one of the few venues where you can buy the brilliant art you see on the walls. Runner-Up: Kling & Bang Grandagarður 20, 101 Reykjavík The Marshall House serves up a number of brilliant galleries, but the artist-run Kling & Bang is a true standout. No matter what exhibit or installation they have on the roster, expect something ambitious and unique—from feminist AI fantasy games to gardens covered in bees. Another amazing thing about Kling & Bang is that they play host to not only well-known international creators, but also to up-and-coming talents. The space never ceases to amaze with its provocative, vibrant style and it is for that reason that it continues to be a not-to-miss space. Newcomer: Flæði Vesturgata 17, 101 Reykjavík The freshest gallery in town to discover the newest artists in Iceland is definitely Flæði (‘Flow’ in English). The gallery prides itself on being a non-profit exhibition space and art venue aiming for visibility and inclusivity in the art scene in Iceland, which is music to the ears of the art-hungry journalists at the Reykjavík Grapevine. (Or a call to arms for the Marxist cultural revolution.) Either way, we’re down for both and you will find the next generation of the Icelandic art scene right there.

