From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2021: Best Pool

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2021 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals. Although there is still a pandemic going on, all these places have been accessible and safe throughout the restrictions. So sanitise those hands, put on a mask and enjoy.

Best Pool Vesturbæjarlaug Hofsvallagata, 107 Reykjavík Vesturbær is one of Reykjavik’s most bustling areas, and probably the only locale where you could bump into Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, renowned artist Ragnar Kjartansson, and a member of Sigur Rós in the same day. Vesturbæjarlaug is smack in the middle of the hubbub and serves up a wonderful selection of hot tubs chock full of chattering artists, students and other 107 locals. The pool is unique in the sense that it offers up pretty much anything you’d need—a shiny outdoor pool, big hotpots, a large steam room and a particularly lovely outdoor changing area, which you should take advantage of in the summer months. And remember, don’t hesitate to converse about the state of things in the hot water—Icelanders love to debate politics, philosophise about art and make fun of, well, everything. Runner-Up: Laugardalslaug Sundlaugavegur 30, 105 Reykjavík Here we’ve got the biggest pool in Reykjavík, which—get ready for this—has the tallest slide in the city. So if you’ve got kids, get ready for a wild ride. For adults though, the panel praised the saltwater hot tub, which they described lounging inas odd but fun. You’ll step out salty head to toe. Yum. Newcomer: Sky Lagoon Vesturvör 44, 200 Kópavogur This pool combines two of our favourite things: hot pools, nature and booze. Wait, that’s three things… so scratch out nature. Sky Lagoon is a man-made haven in Kópavogur, carved out of seaside rocks and with a view to kill for and a patented seven step Ritual™. If the weather is good, you’ll be able to spot the volcano in the distance.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2021 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.