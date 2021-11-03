From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2021: Best Cinema

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2021 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals. Although there is still a pandemic going on, all these places have been accessible and safe throughout the restrictions. So sanitise those hands, put on a mask and enjoy.

Best Cinema Bíó Paradís Hverfisgata 54, 101 Reykjavík The heart of Icelandic cinema lies at Hverfisgata’s Bíó Paradís. It’s the only arthouse cinema in the country and the premiere destination for those that want to see Icelandic films with English subtitles. In fact, when it closed for a short time, it caused a city-wide panic, culminating in a popular movement to revive it. Thankfully, it’s back, and just as great as ever. We are very excited to see what their future holds and hope it includes the cult nights and party screenings the theatre is known for. Runner-Up: Háskólabíó Hagatorg, 107 Reykjavík Háskólabíó, located in the west of Reykjavík, showcases worldwide blockbusters as well as local Icelandic films (check online to confirm the availability of English subtitles). It’s a cosy location within walking distance from downtown that’ll satiate your desire for the whole popcorn-Avengers experience. Runner-Up: Smárabíó Smáralind, Kópavogur We’re fans of Smárabíó for two reasons: it’s easily accessible by bus and it offers an unbeatable VIP luxury experience, where you can recline on cushy chairs with some room to groove while you munch on your nachos. Seriously—if you’re looking for a big movie theatre-style movie theatre, this is it. Also you can stop by Extralöppan afterwards and get some vintage duds to imitate The Rock in whatever flick you just saw him in.

