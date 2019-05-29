Best Of The Westfjords 2019: Best Museum

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s loop, making them one of the more remote corners of Iceland. The roads are carved into an endless sequence of vast flat-topped mountains punctuated by tiny towns in narrow fjords. At the northern edge lies the hikers’ paradise of Hornstrandir, only accessible by boat or on foot. To get away from the bustle of the tourist trail, the Westfjords is as good as it gets. To help you out, here are the best museums in the Westfjords and the runner-ups.

Best Museum Samúel Jónsson Museum Northern Westfjords

Imagine this: You’re driving through one of the most isolated areas of Iceland on an unserviced 25km dirt track. Suddenly, you come upon a house surrounded by bizarre, brightly coloured, cartoonish sculptures. Well, welcome to the Samúel Jónsson Museum. Samúel was a self-taught artist and a hermit who used his pension money for plaster, which he used to make the memorable oddities that litter the yard surrounding his jaunty white and red house. “It’s wonderfully surreal,” said the panel. Well deserving of our “Best museum in the Westffjords” award

Runner-Up: Arctic Fox Centre Eyrardalur, Súðavík

Stopping at the Arctic Fox Centre is a magical afternoon for adults and kids alike. Arctic foxes are, in fact, the only terrestrial mammal native to Iceland. Famously elusive, they’re also amongst the hardest to spot in the wild, so the centre is your best bet to get close to one.

Runner-Up: Sea Monster Museum Dalbraut, Bíldudalur

There’s no better place to learn about Iceland’s supernatural sea creatures than the tiny coastal town of Bíldudalur. Indeed, Arnarfjörður is said to host many of them. This museum is dedicated to studying this branch of folklore with a loving, academic touch. Come with an open mind and you might leave a believer.

