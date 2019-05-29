Best Of The Westfjords 2019: Best Road Trip

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s loop, making them one of the more remote corners of Iceland. The roads are carved into an endless sequence of vast flat-topped mountains punctuated by tiny towns in narrow fjords. At the northern edge lies the hikers’ paradise of Hornstrandir, only accessible by boat or on foot. To get away from the bustle of the tourist trail, the Westfjords is as good as it gets. To help you out, here are the best road trips in the Westfjords and the runner-ups.

Best Road Trip Southern Westfjords Northern Westfjords

The southern Westfjords contain some of the most breathtaking scenery in Iceland. Start at Brjánslækur, where the ferry from Snæfellsnes comes in, and drive west on Highway 62 to the Rauðasandur red sand beach. Next, turn onto Highway 612 for the beautiful bird cliffs of Látrabjarg, before heading up to Patreksfjörður to check out the Húsið art space. Take Route 63 to the Samúel Jónsson Museum, then cross Dynjandisheiði for a perfect finale at the incomparable Dynjandi waterfall. If you are looking for the best road trip in the Westfjords then this is it.

Runner-Up: Súðavík To Þingeyri Súðavík To Þingeyri

Here’s your itinerary: Start with the foxes in Súðavík, go to Ísafjörður for a snúður at the Old Bakery and lunch at Tjöruhúsið, head to Suðureyri for a soak at the pool, jaunt to Flateyri for a pint at Vagninn, and end with some coffee and waffles at Simbahöllin. Now that’s a day well-spent in Iceland.

Runner-Up: Strandir Route 643

“If you want remote, this is it,” said the panel of the Strandir road. “It’s only for confident drivers, but you’re treated to sheer cliffs with mist clinging to their tops, waterfalls, beaches, and total solitude for hours.” Stop at the Djúpavík factory to see their latest exhibit, and finish at Krossneslaug.

