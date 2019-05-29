Best Of The Westfjords 2019: Best Accommodation

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s loop, making them one of the more remote corners of Iceland. The roads are carved into an endless sequence of vast flat-topped mountains punctuated by tiny towns in narrow fjords. At the northern edge lies the hikers’ paradise of Hornstrandir, only accessible by boat or on foot. To get away from the bustle of the tourist trail, the Westfjords is as good as it gets. To help you out, here is the best Westfjords accommodation and the runner-ups.

Best Accommodation Hotel Djúpavík Djúpavík, Strandir

Frozen in time in the smallest village in Iceland, Hotel Djúpavík is more than just a hotel: it’s an experience. Hotel Djúpavík’s haven-like atmosphere encapsulates the word ‘unforgettable.’ There’s an abandoned herring factory-turned-museum, a shipwreck, and the surrounding wilderness to keep you company. The panel praised the hotel’s homely atmosphere, friendly staff and—of course—location. “All you hear at night is the nearby waterfall, the tide, and the birds,” said one panellist. “It’s so peaceful.” It was a no brainer that this would be the winner of the best Westfjords accommodation. Runner-Up: Heydalur Mjóifjörður, Ísafjörður

“Entering Heydalur is like entering a little utopian fantasy,” exclaimed one panellist. In a picturesque valley near Ísafjörður, it’s more than just a place to sleep, boasting a guesthouse, campsite, restaurant, swimming pool, greenhouse, farm, and recreation centre. It’s a perfect base for outdoor activities in the Westfjords and you can try local food and bathe in one of the best pools in the country. A gorgeous wilderness sanctuary. Runner-Up: Hótel Laugarhóll Hólmavík

Located in the quiet hamlet of Bjarnarfjörður, Laugarhóll is, according to the panel, “the perfect spot for peace and quiet.” In its immediate vicinity is a 25-metre outdoor geothermal pool, and a small natural hot pot with panoramic views of the unbridled Westfjords nature. Previous Winners 2018: Hotel Djúpavík

