Best Of The Westfjords 2019: Best Bar

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s loop, making them one of the more remote corners of Iceland. The roads are carved into an endless sequence of vast flat-topped mountains punctuated by tiny towns in narrow fjords. At the northern edge lies the hikers’ paradise of Hornstrandir, only accessible by boat or on foot. To get away from the bustle of the tourist trail, the Westfjords is as good as it gets. To help you out, here are the best cafés in the Westfjords and the runner-ups.

Best Bar Vagninn Hafnarstræti 19, Flateyri

An almost unanimous pick, Vagninn is without a doubt the most happening bar in the Westfjords. “It’s a legendary spot, and it always gets me in a good mood,” said one panellist. Known for its tasty food, great beer selection, live music, local vibe, and rowdy crowd, Vagninn proves that you can find that sweaty, smiley bar ambience, even in the middle of nowhere.

Runners Up: Húsið Hrannargata 2, Ísafjörður

“It’s a social hub,” said one panel member in regards to Ísafjörður’s beloved Húsið. “It has a decent selection of my favourite Icelandic beers,” another agreed. “And the atmosphere is really nice.” A café by day, Húsið transforms into the best type of small town pub later on. Expect to make new friends.

Runner-Up: Edinborgarhúsið Aðalstræti 7, Ísafjörður –

Edinborgarhúsið could best be described as the cultural centre of Ísafjörður. With everything from rowdy rock and rap gigs to jazz nights, the venue is certainly a mixed-bag, but one that works steadfastly to bring the best of Icelandic culture all the way to the far reaches of the Westfjords.

