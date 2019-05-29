Best Of The Westfjords 2019: Best Bathing Spot

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s loop, making them one of the more remote corners of Iceland. The roads are carved into an endless sequence of vast flat-topped mountains punctuated by tiny towns in narrow fjords. At the northern edge lies the hikers’ paradise of Hornstrandir, only accessible by boat or on foot. To get away from the bustle of the tourist trail, the Westfjords is as good as it gets. To help you out, here are the best bathing spots in the Westfjords and the runner-ups.

Best Bathing Spot Krossneslaug Route 643, past Árneshreppur

Straight up the road from Djúpavík, this old-school bathing spot is quite literally where the road ends. Sandwiched between the mountains and the sea, it offers a wild and positively sublime pool experience. “By the time you make it there on that rough road you’re exhausted, and jumping in the pool is that much more rewarding,” said the panel. “Those views out to the sea from the edge of the pool are just incredible.” This location is well deserving of our Best bathing spots in the Westfjords award.

Runner-Up: Pollurinn Tálknafjöður

A few kilometres outside of Tálknafjöður, this idyllic fjordside bathing spot offers an unforgettable, jaw-dropping view of the surrounding mountains. There are a couple of hot pots of different temperatures. It’s open 24/7, so feel free to arrive late to soak while the sun sets.

Runner-Up: Heydalur Ísafjörður

Heydalur offers four choices: two indoor pools, a warm swimming pool, and a hot tub. Housed in a greenhouse surrounded by fruit trees, it’s a true oasis. Don’t miss the natural hot pot—it’s only accessible by walking across a cold, narrow glacial stream. But that just makes it all the more worth it, right?

