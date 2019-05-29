Best Of The Westfjords 2019: Best Café

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s loop, making them one of the more remote corners of Iceland. The roads are carved into an endless sequence of vast flat-topped mountains punctuated by tiny towns in narrow fjords. At the northern edge lies the hikers’ paradise of Hornstrandir, only accessible by boat or on foot. To get away from the bustle of the tourist trail, the Westfjords is as good as it gets. To help you out, here are the best cafés in the Westfjords and the runner-ups.

Best Café Simbahöllin Fjarðargata 5, Þingeyri

Who says you can’t get Belgian-style waffles in the middle of nowhere? Certainly not Simbahöllin. This cafe is nested in the tiny fishing village of Þingeyri, and it was another near-unanimous pick from the panel. “It has the best coffee, the best waffles, and the jam is magic!” exclaimed one panellist. “It’s also worth the stop just to sit in that beautifully restored old building,” another added. They make a damn good latte, too. When it came to deciding the Best cafe in the Westfjords, this was a no-brainer.

Newcomer: Heimabyggð Aðalstræti 22b, Ísafjörður

Heimabyggð’s cosy, wooden interior breeds relaxation. The panel praised the café, which opened only this year, for their coffee, fresh sourdough bread, beer selection and general atmosphere, which they described as healthy and homey. Expect large portions, larger lattes and lots of laughter.

Runner-Up: Stúkuhúsið Aðalstræti 50, Patreksfjörður

Stúkuhúsið walks the line between diner and café, but its warm atmosphere and friendly service make it the perfect place to stop for a bite of cake and a hot cup of joe. “It’s like being at your grandma’s house,” said one panellist. “And the cakes are homemade!”

Other Categories

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.