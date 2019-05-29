Best Of The Westfjords 2019: Must-See Spot

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s loop, making them one of the more remote corners of Iceland. The roads are carved into an endless sequence of vast flat-topped mountains punctuated by tiny towns in narrow fjords. At the northern edge lies the hikers’ paradise of Hornstrandir, only accessible by boat or on foot. To get away from the bustle of the tourist trail, the Westfjords is as good as it gets. To help you out, here are the winning must-see spots in the Westfjords and the runner-ups.

Must-See Spot Dynjandi Just off Route 60

Iceland—and particularly the Westfjords—is dripping with waterfalls, but Dynjandi is a show-stopper, nonetheless. Cascading down a series of levels like a tiered wedding cake, it has an immense presence that must be seen to be understood. For the full experience, check out the view of Dynjandi from across the fjord before seeing it up-close. The difference in scale is breathtaking. There’s also a lovely picnic spot at the bottom. Without doubt, this is the must-see spot of the Westfjords.

Runner-Up: South Westfjords Beaches Mjóifjörður, Ísafjörður

The southern Westfjords area is famous for its beaches, include the yellow sand of Barðaströnd and the red sand of Rauðisandur. Both are off the beaten track, making them an ideal spot for tranquil strolls and wildlife spotting. Walk out to the sand reefs, stare out into the bay, and keep your eyes peeled for seals.

Runner-Up: Trékyllisvík Hólmavík

The remote cove of Trékyllisvík is located deep in the sparsely-populated Árneshreppur. Hemmed in by mountains, it’s the perfect place for birdwatching and seal-spotting. Mostly undiscovered by tourists, this stark fishing village seems stuck in time. Take a walk along the road towards Munaðarnes to see the jagged peaks of Drangaskörð.

