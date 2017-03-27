Reykjavík of Yore: Laugardalshöllin

Reykjavík of Yore: Laugardalshöllin

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick
Reykjavík Museum Of Photography

Published March 27, 2017

Laugardalshöllin was Iceland’s largest gymnasium for decades. The house was designed by Gísli Halldórsson and Skarphéðinn Jóhannesson, and its construction finished in the year 1965.

It has significant meaning for Icelanders—not only as a sports arena, but also as the battleground for one of the strangest events of the Cold War, when Bobby Fischer beat Boris Spassky in the World Chess Championship of 1972. The duel between the two was not only a battle of wits between two Grandmasters, but also became a proxy battle between their two superpowers, and a manifestation of their obsession to prove the other’s ideology wrong. Of course, time proved them both wrong.

Laugardalshöllin was also Iceland’s premier rock concert hall. Led Zeppelin played there in 1970, when they were still at the top of their game. Leonard Cohen played in 1988, and David Bowie followed almost a decade later. And of course, between the crazy intellectual duels and legendary rock concerts, Icelanders used the house occasionally for traditional sporting events.

Read more ‘Reykjavík of Yore’ posts here.

Latest

Mag
Quirky Culture: The President’s Socks

Quirky Culture: The President’s Socks

by

Forget speeches, foreign tours and bureaucratic preamble. Iceland’s president, Guðni Th. Jóhannnesson, is now addressing the nation through his socks.

Mag
Where Was ‘Walter Mitty’ Shot?

Where Was ‘Walter Mitty’ Shot?

by

‘The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty’ is another in a long line of films to take advantage of the beautiful,

Mag
Buy Shit!!!!

Buy Shit!!!!

by

Umemi Knot Cushion http://www.umemi.com Sometimes the best designs are the simplest. Designed by Ragnheiður Ösp Sigurðardóttir under her Umemi brand,

Mag
Music Picks: Auður Meets Jason Mraz

Music Picks: Auður Meets Jason Mraz

by

Ketamine, Chicken, and Butter Shades of Reykjavík / Hrnnr & Smjorvi Saturday – April 1 – 22:00 – Hvíti Riddarinn

Mag
Words Of Interest: Town Mouse, Country Mouse

Words Of Interest: Town Mouse, Country Mouse

by

“Lattelepjandi lopatrefill” is a fun little phrase to say, perhaps even something of a tongue twister. It literally means “latte-sipping

Mag
Blast from the Past: Boycotting the Girls of Siglufjörður

Blast from the Past: Boycotting the Girls of Siglufjörður

by

This March 19 marked the 75th anniversary of the Great Boycott of Siglufjörður women, by the men of said town.

Show Me More!