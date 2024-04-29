From Iceland — 66 Degrees of Sound: Saturday Morning Mix #2 — Monday Mix-Up Edition

Photo by SiGRÚN/Provided by artist

Oh no we messed up! “We” being Rex’s internet in their new place, as moving and technology didn’t go hand in hand. Wish we could blame Mercury-in-Gatorade for it but it wasn’t even there.

So last week’s Saturday Morning Mix comes to you on a Monday afternoon instead, because better late than never. It’s also going to have to tide you over until next week, as illness has struck and we won’t be able to get a cycle out this week. The hits keep coming and they don’t stop coming, as they say.

Luckily this playlist is all-star all around, with sweet new tunes from Viktor Orri Árnason & Álfheiður Erla Guðmundsdóttir, SiGRÚN, Matching Drapes, CYBER, and ANSI. We sure do love an ALL CAPS artist name, eh.

Tune back in with us next Tuesday May 7th for another Artist Spotlight and catch our new issue of the Grapevine hitting the streets on Friday May 3rd!

Episode Tracklist:

Viktor Orri Árnason & Álfheiður Erla Guðmundsdóttir — Being (reworked) (r. April 12)

SiGRÚN — Catching Up (r. April 18)

Matching Drapes — Hypnic Jerk (r. April 19)

CYBER — I don’t wanna walk this earth (r. April 19)

ANSI — 1-1-1 (r. April 20)

66 Degrees of Sound is a podcast production by The Reykjavík Grapevine, hosted by music editor Jóhannes Bjarkason and listings editor Rex Beckett.

Editing and intro music by Rex Beckett.

All tracks played on the show are in accordance with STEF, the Composers’ Rights Society of Iceland.