Fears “Vape Law” Could Create Black Market For Vaping Oil

A proposal that would put a number of regulations on the sale and use of e-cigarettes is poorly thought-out, and could create a black market, contends the owner of an e-cigarette supply shop.

As reported, the bill in question would make the sale of e-cigarettes and their related accessories illegal for those under the age of 18. Further, the strength of e-liquid will be limited to 20mg per millilitre, with the bottles themselves limited to no more than 10mL.

Erna Margrét Oddsdóttir, who owns and runs the e-cigarette supply shop Gryfjan, told Vísir that the reasoning behind the bill, that it is meant to protect children from harm, is flawed and could make matters worse.

“You can buy five litres of bleach from the store, and drain cleaner in bulk,” she told reporters. “But there is a childproof cap [on vape liquid] as there is a childproof cap on all these things.”

In fact, she says the regulations could encourage a black market for homemade vape liquid – a process that is easily Googlable but potentially highly dangerous.

“If [Minister of Health] Óttarr Proppé and his people would hear the stories that I hear every single day, they would work hard to make this easier and more accessible for people,” she said.

As it stands now, there is no legislation in Iceland regarding where one may vape, nor are there any regulations regarding e-liquid, the active substance that is inhaled by those who vape. The bill, which is only in draft form at the moment, would if passed treat vaping in public the same as smoking, i.e., it would be banned in bars, restaurants, cafés and public institutions, amongst the other regulations mentioned.

The Ministry of Welfare has asked for a copy of this bill for review. When and whether it passes still remains to be seen.