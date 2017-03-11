Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Seafood Restaurant

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Fiskfélagið

Vesturgata 2a

The Fish Company has been steadfastly dishing out some of the best seafood in Iceland. Don’t try too hard to make sense of the ingredient and country mash-up (like “Iceland-cucumber” or “Australia-ginger”), just focus on the food. Our former food editor described it as “fish so buttery, it must be on laxatives.” The tasting menus on offer are a wonderful play on textures, theatrics and flavour. Iceland’s credentials as a great fishing nation are firmly reinforced here.

Runners Up

Resto

Rauðarárstígur 26-29

Having worked in well-known seafood restaurants, the chef couple behind Resto decided to bring their considerable expertise to bear at their own place. Unassuming and laid back, Resto is a word of mouth hit. Any seafood you order here will be made from top-class ingredients, done to perfection. Matarkjallarinn

Aðalstræti 2

Matarkjallarinn has proven wildly popular with their fresh seafood and “Taste of Iceland” menus. If it’s on offer, don’t leave without trying the Appelsín-cured salmon—a lovely take on graflax using Appelsín (the Icelandic version of Fanta orange soda).

Previous Winners

2016: Fiskfélagið

2015: Fiskfélagið

2014: Fiskfélagið

2013: Fiskfélagið

2012: Fiskfélagið

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2017 magazine, posted worldwide, at gpv.is/buybestof.