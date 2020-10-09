From Iceland — New In Town: Plútó Pizza, The New New York Style Takeaway

Photo by Art Bicnick

Hagamelur 67, 107 Reykjavík

Love pizzas, but don’t think they’re quite big enough? Why not dive into an 18 inch pie from Vesturbær’s newest haunt, Plútó Pizza? Or, if that sounds a bit much, opt for their slice and drink deal; and when we say “slice”, we’re still talking about a quarter of a pizza here—you won’t go hungry. With the dough made fresh each morning and aspirations for fresh pasta on the horizon, we can’t get enough of this taste of NewYork.

