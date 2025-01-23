From Iceland — Police Investigation Requested Following Preschool E. coli Outbreak

The parents of a girl who fought for her life after an E. coli outbreak at Mánagarður preschool are calling for a police investigation into the incident. Their lawyer argues that it is crucial for someone to take responsibility for the situation, reports RÚV.

The outbreak, which affected several children, is linked to improper food handling at the preschool. The food was undercooked and left out for hours before being served, and the preschool’s cook had not received formal training in food safety.

The parents of the most severely ill child shared that the girl was kept sedated and on a ventilator for a week in the intensive care unit at the Children’s Hospital. They are demanding a thorough investigation into the cause of the outbreak.

Vilhjálmur H. Vilhjálmsson, the family’s lawyer, has filed a criminal complaint with the police, requesting an investigation. The assistant police chief of the capital region, Ásgeir Þór Ásgeirsson, confirmed that the prosecution office will now review the complaint to decide whether the case will be investigated further.

Vilhjálmur stressed the importance of a detailed investigation, pointing out that criminal inquiries have been launched for less serious cases. He added that if the police choose not to investigate, the matter could be appealed to the director of public prosecutions.

The Student Welfare Organisation, which operates the preschool, has admitted to mistakes, and their insurance provider, Sjóvá, has accepted liability for the incident.

Negligence Likely To Be Classified As Intentional

The complaint claims that the staff’s negligence was so extreme that it could be considered intentional misconduct. The legal action is aimed at the Student Welfare Organisation, not individual employees. The organisation is accused of failing to follow proper food safety procedures and lacking adequate guidance and supervision.

“This is a very serious issue. It’s vital that responsibility is taken, and a thorough examination is carried out to determine whether criminal behaviour occurred that violates general or specific criminal laws,” Vilhjálmur concluded.