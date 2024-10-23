From Iceland — E.coli Infection Breaks Out Among Preschoolers

E.coli Infection Breaks Out Among Preschoolers

Published October 23, 2024

Vilhelm/Vísir

On Tuesday night, October 22, parents in Reykjavík’s Vesturbær neighbourhood were informed that an e.coli infection had broken out in the Mánagarður preschool. The school, which services 120 children, was subsequently closed, mbl.is reports.

According to RÚV, 10 children showed symptoms of e.coli, although only four have a confirmed diagnosis. The children have all received medical care.

The matter has reached Chief Epidemiologist Guðrún Aspelund, whose team is currently investigating the source and spread.

According to Guðrún, symptoms of an e.coli infection include diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pains and fever. Symptoms in children can be serious and should be treated at a hospital.

Group infections such as these are rare in Iceland. The last recorded instance of a mass e.coli infection dates back to 2019, when 24 individuals — including 22 children — became infected.

People showing symptoms of the disease are encouraged to contact their local clinic through Heilsuvera or via phone at 5131700.

 

