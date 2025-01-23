From Iceland — Kópavogur Headmaster Urges Parents To Mind Their Manners

Kópavogur Headmaster Urges Parents To Mind Their Manners

Published January 23, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia

On January 22, the headmaster of Kópavogur primary school Hörðuvallaskóli sent a mass email to parents of the school’s students. In it, principal Sigrún Ólöf Ingólfsdóttir encouraged adults to mind their manners and language when communicating with the school’s faculty, RÚV reports. 

Sigrún noted that employees frequently receive calls where parents or guardians of pupils ask to see the “fucking department head” or “the god damn teacher”. People using that kind of language will be dismissed, she iterated, and asked to call again when they are able to show respect and friendliness. 

The same applies to emails sent to the school. With her initiative, Sigrún hopes that other principals follow suit. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Samtökin ’78 Receive A Surge Of Requests By Americans

Samtökin ’78 Receive A Surge Of Requests By Americans

by

News
Police Investigation Requested Following Preschool E. coli Outbreak

Police Investigation Requested Following Preschool E. coli Outbreak

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Valkyries, Volcanos, Icelandic Sagas, Lost Ballots And Greenland

Iceland Roundup: Valkyries, Volcanos, Icelandic Sagas, Lost Ballots And Greenland

by

News
Eruption Likely At The End Of The Month

Eruption Likely At The End Of The Month

by

News
No Replacement For Deceased Drug Detection Dog 

No Replacement For Deceased Drug Detection Dog 

by

News
First Child Born In Seyðisfjörður For 30 Years

First Child Born In Seyðisfjörður For 30 Years

by

Show Me More!