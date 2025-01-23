From Iceland — Kópavogur Headmaster Urges Parents To Mind Their Manners

Photo by Wikimedia

On January 22, the headmaster of Kópavogur primary school Hörðuvallaskóli sent a mass email to parents of the school’s students. In it, principal Sigrún Ólöf Ingólfsdóttir encouraged adults to mind their manners and language when communicating with the school’s faculty, RÚV reports.

Sigrún noted that employees frequently receive calls where parents or guardians of pupils ask to see the “fucking department head” or “the god damn teacher”. People using that kind of language will be dismissed, she iterated, and asked to call again when they are able to show respect and friendliness.

The same applies to emails sent to the school. With her initiative, Sigrún hopes that other principals follow suit.