From Iceland — Samtökin '78 Receive A Surge Of Requests By Americans

Published January 23, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Iceland’s national queer association Samtökin ’78 have received a surge of requests from American queer people since Donald Trump was elected president, asking for information on how to relocate to Iceland. Many think their safety is threatened due to the Trump administration’s undermining of trans and LGBTQ+ rights, RÚV reports.

In conversation with RÚV, chairperson of Samtökin ’78 Bjarndís Helga Tómasdóttir claims that President Trump’s recent executive orders are a threat to queer people’s social and legal securities. She anticipates increasing rates of violence targeting the group, especially trans people and those visibly queer. 

One of President Trump’s first executive orders in office was to end federal policies promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI), as well as those protecting LGBTQ+ rights. 

Bjarndís implored the Icelandic government to hold a firm position in accordance with Iceland’s foreign policy. 

