From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Stare, Best Book Design Exhibition & More

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s office has been quite intense today as we’ve had all hands on deck working on our Best of Reykjavík magazine, which hits the streets next week. But stuff is happening around town, so here are a few a bit last-moment picks we recommend: the Icelandic Photography Festival is still on, with many exhibitions running a bit longer. Bíó Paradís is treating us to the French Film Festival, and an amazing exhibition is opening at Gerðarsafn. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or see what’s already happening around town.