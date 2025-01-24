From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Stare, Best Book Design Exhibition & More

Grapevine Events: Stare, Best Book Design Exhibition & More

Published January 24, 2025

Timothee Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s office has been quite intense today as we’ve had all hands on deck working on our Best of Reykjavík magazine, which hits the streets next week. But stuff is happening around town, so here are a few a bit last-moment picks we recommend: the Icelandic Photography Festival is still on, with many exhibitions running a bit longer. Bíó Paradís is treating us to the French Film Festival, and an amazing exhibition is opening at Gerðarsafn. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or see what’s already happening around town.

The Balconettes: An Evening with Noémie Merlant

Saturday January 25 — Bíó Paradís — 2.190 ISK

Don’t we all love Bíó Paradís for the chance to meet directors or actors between screenings? It’s an opportunity to ask the crew, after watching an intense film, questions like, “How did you pull it off?” or “Was working with this or that director really as bad as they say?” As part of the French Film Festival, you’ll have the chance to watch this brand-new French horror comedy set in bloody Marseille. After the screening, there will be a talk with the director, writer, and actress Noémie Merlant. IZ

Best Book Design from all over the World

Runs until March 23, 2025  Hönnurnarsafn

A stone’s throw from Reykjavík, The Museum of Design and Applied Art in Garðabær opened their exhibition of the 14 books recognised in 2024’s “Best Book Design from all over the World” competition just last night! With topics ranging from traditional Chinese clothing to retouched press photography, you are invited to handle, peruse, and admire these books at the cutting edge of book design. Further, Jana Sofie Liebe, designer of the honoured book Walking as Research Practice, will be giving a lecture at the museum at 13:00 on Sunday, January 26. ISH

Stare: Artist Talks

Sunday January 26 14:00 & 15:00 — Gerðarsafn

Look, we know breaking out of your 101 bubble is a drag, but trust us — this is worth it. A photography exhibition called Stare opens Saturday, showcasing local and international photographers whose works brim with intimate self-exploration. On Sunday, artists will be at Gerðarsafn with talks on the exhibition. Our long-time friend and collaborator Jói Kjartans will share his  series depicting the beginning and the end of an important personal relationship.  Joining him with a talk are photographers Jenny Rova, JH Engström, and Adele Hyry — each promising raw, unfiltered insights into their artistic vision. IZ

