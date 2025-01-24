From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Stare, Best Book Design Exhibition & More

The Balconettes: An Evening with Noémie Merlant
Saturday January 25 — Bíó Paradís — 2.190 ISK
Don’t we all love Bíó Paradís for the chance to meet directors or actors between screenings? It’s an opportunity to ask the crew, after watching an intense film, questions like, “How did you pull it off?” or “Was working with this or that director really as bad as they say?” As part of the French Film Festival, you’ll have the chance to watch this brand-new French horror comedy set in bloody Marseille. After the screening, there will be a talk with the director, writer, and actress Noémie Merlant. IZ
