From Iceland — Bat Spotted Flying In Reykjavík

Bat Spotted Flying In Reykjavík

Published January 27, 2025

Wikimedia Creative Commons

The police were alerted to a bat flying in Reykjavík’s 105 district yesterday. Officers arrived at the scene and, after reviewing footage, confirmed it was indeed a bat, according to mbl.is.

The incident was recorded in the police log, which noted that animal services were notified, though the bat had already flown away by the time they arrived.

While no further details were provided, bats are rare in Iceland. They are known carriers of diseases, and their appearances in the country have been increasing in recent years.

Nearly two years ago, a bat was found in Kópavogur.

In 2015, three bats were discovered in Siglufjörður, having stowed away on a Danish ship that had sailed from Belgium.

According to a 2014 study, at least eight different species of bats have been identified in Iceland.

