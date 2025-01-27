From Iceland — Youth Pointed Weapon At Group In Reykjavík, Police Confirm

Youth Pointed Weapon At Group In Reykjavík, Police Confirm

Published January 27, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Police / Photo: HMH

The Capital Area Police were on high alert yesterday following a report of a youth carrying a firearm, Vísir reports.

The police received a report about an individual handling a handgun in public in Reykjavík’s 108 district. Security camera footage confirmed the incident, but the gunman had left the scene before officers arrived.

Guðbrandur Sigurðsson, Chief Superintendent, stated that the individual was young and accompanied by other youths. A search for the suspect continued through the night but was unsuccessful.

“We are reviewing the security footage and attempting to identify the individuals involved. Our aim is to locate them and conduct interviews,” Guðbrandur said.

It has not yet been confirmed from the footage whether the weapon was a toy gun or an actual firearm, but the police believe it was real.

“It appeared to be a prank or horseplay. He was pointing the weapon at others in the group,” Guðbrandur explained.

“We believe we have identified some individuals, but we need to investigate further and confirm their identities,” he added.

The firearm has not been found.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Several Political Parties Wrongfully Received Public Funds

Several Political Parties Wrongfully Received Public Funds

by

News
Minister Meddles In Mysterious Shoe Disappearance

Minister Meddles In Mysterious Shoe Disappearance

by

News
Bat Spotted Flying In Reykjavík

Bat Spotted Flying In Reykjavík

by

News
Grapevine Events: Stare, Best Book Design Exhibition & More

Grapevine Events: Stare, Best Book Design Exhibition & More

by

News
Samtökin ’78 Receive A Surge Of Requests From Americans

Samtökin ’78 Receive A Surge Of Requests From Americans

by

News
Kópavogur Headmaster Urges Parents To Mind Their Manners

Kópavogur Headmaster Urges Parents To Mind Their Manners

by

Show Me More!