From Iceland — Minister Meddles In Mysterious Shoe Disappearance

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Labour and Housing Minister Inga Sæland allegedly meddled in a case concerning lost shoes, Vísir reported on January 27. The shoes were found, without the minister’s intervention.

According to the story, Inga rang the headmaster of Borgarholtsskóli secondary school to enquire about the lost footwear owned by her grandchild — a student at the school. Wearing outdoor shoes is forbidden on Borgarholtsskóli hallways, meaning the pair was lost somewhere in the school’s common areas.

Vísir claims that Inga called headmaster Ársæll Guðmundsson, expressing her dissatisfaction with the shoes not being found. She reportedly reminded him of her influence, citing connections to the police.

Ársæll confirmed the phone call with Vísir, but did not give any details on its subject. Approached by journalists during a press conference on housing issues, Inga replied that the case was not any of Vísir’s concern.

In a conversation with mbl.is, chairperson of the Principal’s Association Helga Kristín Kolbeins said that Inga’s intrusion and comments — if true — would be highly unusual.

The shoes were ultimately found with no foul play involved. A fellow student had mistakenly taken the wrong pair.