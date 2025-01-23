From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Valkyries, Volcanos, Icelandic Sagas, Lost Ballots And Greenland

Published January 23, 2025

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Joana FontinhaThe Reykjavík Grapevine

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin journalist Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

On the docket this week are: the new Valkyrie government; former PMs post-political careers; the Icelandic Saga manuscripts move into a new home; rumbleing volcanoes; lost ballots from Iceland’s latest parliamentary election; Greenland, Caribbean Islands, Faroe Islands & Denmark & more.

Watch the video below or listen on your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and your other podcast platforms of choice.

