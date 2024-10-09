From Iceland — Yazan Tamimi Receives International Protection in Iceland

Photo by Hákon Pálsson/RÚV

Yazan Tamimi and his parents were granted international protection in Iceland on October 2, according to Heimildin. They were previously set to be deported to Spain, but the Minister of Justice halted the deportation at the request of the Minister of Social Affairs.

Albert Björn Lúðvígsson, the family’s lawyer, said: “International protection in Iceland, which is granted on the basis of subsidiary protection, includes a two-year residence permit in Iceland and substantial access to Icelandic society. In many ways, they will enjoy the same rights as others in Iceland as a result of this.”

He added that the family could renew the residence permit after two years.

“This has been quite a long and dramatic process. It ended quickly this morning when they attended an interview at the Directorate of Immigration, which immediately granted them international protection. They are, of course, relieved and extremely happy. But they are still somewhat processing what has happened,” Albert said.

The family applied for international protection in Iceland in May 2023, but the case has been bouncing around between various committees and ministers due to regulations surrounding the family’s arrival in Iceland via Spain.