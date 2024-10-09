From Iceland — Icelandair Cancels Flights To And From Orlando Due To Hurricane

Photo by Icelandair airplane by Arpingstone/Wikimedia Commons

Icelandair has decided to cancel flights to and from Orlando on October 9 and 10 due to Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit Florida in the next 24 hours, Mbl.is reports, citing Icelandair spokesperson Guðni Sigurðsson.

The flight from Orlando to Iceland last night was rescheduled and the flight that was supposed to depart for Orlando from Keflavík International Airport today was canceled.

Icelandair will continue to monitor the situation in the U.S. and inform passengers via text messages, email and the Icelandair app.

U.S. media report that several hundred flights to and from cities in Florida have been cancelled due to category 5 hurricane. Authorities in Florida have declared a state of emergency in many areas and are urging people to leave designated danger zones immediately. Hurricane Milton is expected to hit the Tampa area tonight, with winds of up to 270 km/h. It comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene, which claimed the lives of 225 people.