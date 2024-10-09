From Iceland — All Reykjavík Swimming Pools Closed Amid Power Station Malfunction

Due to a malfunction at Nesjavellir Geothermal Power Station, the flow of hot water to the capital area has been reduced. As a result, the City of Reykjavík has closed its eight swimming pools; it is currently unclear when they will reopen.

Some of the machines responsible for production at Nesjavellir Geothermal Power Station are back online, but the power station is not operating at full capacity. Because of this, Veitur, which distributes water to residents of the capital area, is asking people to use hot water sparingly while repairs are underway.

Veitur contacted its largest customers with a request to minimise hot water usage as much as possible to prioritise homes and essential services. The City of Reykjavík has complied with this request by closing swimming pools and setting artificial turf fields to their lowest heating settings.