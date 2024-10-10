From Iceland — Statistics Iceland Publishes Latest Census Data

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

A quarterly census published by Statistics Iceland shows that Iceland’s population increased by 2.230 in the second quarter of 2024.

According to the Oct. 4 report, 1.090 children were born in the country and 640 people died. 5.460 individuals moved to Iceland in the period while 3.680 left the country. The population counted 386.970 at the end of June.

Foreign nationals in Iceland comprised 17% of the population — 65.870 people. Approximately 63% of the total population lives in the capital area.

Statistics Iceland employed a new and improved methodology for the census. Until now, the population had been measured based on domicile registrations. The new method includes various official data, such as tax and student records.