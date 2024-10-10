From Iceland — Iceland Harbouring The Web's "Sketchiest Sites", NYT Report

Iceland Harbouring The Web’s “Sketchiest Sites”, NYT Report

Published October 10, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Some of the internet’s “sketchiest websites” are registered at an Iceland address, the New York Times report in an extensive investigation.

Published on October 9, NYT reporters revealed that sites dealing in identity theft, the spread of disinformation, and ransomware have found a safe home in Iceland through the internet privacy service Withheld for Privacy (WFP).

Sharing an address with the Penis Museum and H&M at Kalkofnsvegur 2 in downtown Reykjavík, WFP specialises in protecting internet privacy for its clients. The company is a subsidiary of the Arizona-based domain registrar Namecheap. NYT reporters claim that the company has made Iceland an international centre for illegal activity.

Strong privacy laws

While the illegal websites in question are not necessarily hosted in Iceland — though some of them are — they utilise WFP’s services to hide their online identity.

Some of the examples of bad-faith actors hosted by WFP include Russian organisations spreading disinformation. NYT report that Syracuse University researchers traced deceptive political advertisements to the Kalkofnsvegur address.

NYT journalists explain that Iceland’s progressive policy towards internet freedom and strong personal privacy laws have created the conditions for harbouring illegal activity. The legal framework encourages companies such as WFP to settle in Iceland.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Breast Cancer Screening Fee To Be Reduced

Breast Cancer Screening Fee To Be Reduced

by

News
Statistics Iceland Publishes Latest Census Data

Statistics Iceland Publishes Latest Census Data

by

News
All Reykjavík Swimming Pools Closed Amid Power Station Malfunction

All Reykjavík Swimming Pools Closed Amid Power Station Malfunction

by

News
Yazan Tamimi Receives International Protection in Iceland

Yazan Tamimi Receives International Protection in Iceland

by

News
Icelandair Cancels Flights To And From Orlando Due To Hurricane

Icelandair Cancels Flights To And From Orlando Due To Hurricane

by

News
Garðabær Child Fell Down A Well

Garðabær Child Fell Down A Well

by

Show Me More!