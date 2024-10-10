From Iceland — Tourist Found Dead Near Stuðlagil

Tourist Found Dead Near Stuðlagil

Published October 10, 2024

A woman in her 40s was found dead in Jökulsá river, near Stuðlagil in East Iceland, on October 9. The East Iceland police reported the incident, with additional reporting by Vísir.

At 14:30, the woman was seen falling into the river, as reported to the police. In the initial report, the woman was seen floating in the river and disappeared subsequently.

Search and rescue teams in East Iceland, divers, medical personnel, and Coastal Guard helicopters were called to the scene.

According to the Icelandic Tourist Board, Stuðlagil receives approximately 1000 visits per day during the summer. Last October, it received about 400 visits per day.

 

