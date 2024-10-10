From Iceland — Breast Cancer Screening Fee To Be Reduced

Photo by Guðmundur Bergkvist/RÚV

The fee for attending breast cancer screening is being dramatically reduced from October 14, 2024, onward. The 6.098 ISK charge for screening at the Brjóstamiðstöð (breast centre) on Eiríksgata will be reduced to 500 ISK, which is the base fee for all medical appointments.

In announcing the fee change, Health Minister Willum Þór Þórsson pointed to findings that women of foreign origin and those living outside the capital area are less like to attend breast cancer screenings. It is hoped that the reduced fee will boost attendance numbers among these demographics.

Women in Iceland are invited for breast cancer screenings every two years beginning in the year they turn 40 and ending at the age of 74. Cervical cancer screenings are also done by invitation at various intervals from age 23 to 64. Cervical cancer screening has always cost just 500 ISK.

Appearing at a press conference Thursday morning alongside Willum, Medical Director of Health Alma Möller noted that 50 women die of breast cancer each year in Iceland. Earlier diagnosis is associated with simpler treatment and a better prognosis.