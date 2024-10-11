From Iceland — Grapevine Events: State Of The Art, Pan Arctic Vision, TORG Art Fair & More

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Reykjavík has once again packed the weekend with a variety of events to choose from. Gaukurinn invites you for some spook and chills. The Nordic House is hosting a live stream of the Pan Arctic Vision. The State of the Art music festival is in full swing, mixing traditional and unconventional performances and venues, there are new exhibitions to check out and even an art fair. Be sure to grab our print issue for more listings or check events.grapevine.is.

Apocalypstick: House of HUNTteeas

Friday October 11 — 21:00 — Gaukurinn — 2.500 ISK

October nights are getting colder and spookier — this Friday, for example, Apocalypstick is bringing a thrilling performance filled with glamour and ghouls to Gaukurinn. It’s perfect for both those who love and appreciate the Icelandic drag scene and those simply looking for a fun way to spend their Friday night. After the show, you can test your luck with a mic at a Queer-aoke. IZ

State of the Art: Bjarni Frímann at a car workshop

Saturday October 12 — 16:00 — Highland Trucks — 4.900 ISK

How would classical music sound if taken out of its traditional setting, like grand concert halls? As part of the brand-new State of the Art festival, conductor, pianist, and violist Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason will bring his grand piano into the Highland Trucks workshop to perform a programme of solo works. If the venue itself isn’t exciting enough for you, perhaps Bjarni’s impressive biography will be. He served as Music Director of the Icelandic Opera, Principal Conductor of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and toured the world as the conductor for Björk before being appointed Artistic Director of the BIT20 Ensemble in Bergen. IZ

Pan Arctic Vision — Live Stream

Saturday October 12 — 18:00 — The Nordic House — Free

The Arctic is a big deal. And as with any major geographic territory, it should have its own version of Eurovision. The Pan Arctic Vision — a Eurovision for the Arctic — is a platform fostering connections between Arctic communities. This year’s rendition takes place in Nuuk, Greenland, and will be live streamed across the globe. Contestants hail from places such as Alaska, Nunavut, Northern Scandinavia, and more. Iceland’s entry is metal band Vampíra, who won the 2024 Músíktilraunir, while the mysterious artist Mighty Bear will serve as a host. Head on down to the Nordic House and cast your votes for your favourite Arctic performer. JB

TORG Art Fair

Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13 — 12:00-15:00 — Korpúlfsstaðir — Free entry

Are you thinking of starting your art collection or maybe just looking for some inspiration to kick off your own art project? TORG Art Fair invites you to explore one of the largest exhibitions of Icelandic art, now in its 6th edition. It’s a great opportunity to get a closer look at the local art scene and chat directly with artists, whether you plan on taking home a piece or not. IZ

Artist Talk with Hayden Dunham | Salt of a New Earth

Sunday October 13 — 16:00 — Þula Gallery — Free entry

Last week, artist Hayden Dunham, who splits time between New York and Los Angeles, opened a solo exhibition at Þula Gallery featuring sculptures that fuse primal elements like water, light, and chlorophyll with materials such as glass, silicone, and metal. On Sunday, the artist will host a talk at the gallery. Hayden is known for their work at the intersection of sculpture, performance, and world-building and has previously exhibited at the Gwangju Biennale (South Korea), MoMA PS1, New Museum, Company Gallery, Times Square Space (New York), Artist Curated Projects (Los Angeles), Artspace (Sydney), Foundation Louis Vuitton (Paris), and the Irish Museum of Modern Art (Dublin). IZ

Lóa Hlín Hjálmtýsdóttir – Solo Exhibition

Runs until December 23 — Havarí

Iceland’s (or at least The Grapevine’s) favourite artist/illustrator/musician/gossiper and over-all-awesome-person is at it again with an exhibition of sculptures, paintings, prints and various other random craziness at Havarí. Filled with humour, imagination, social commentary and, dare we say it, beauty, her works are as precious as they are varied. The works will be on sale until Christmas, and you can take our word for it, Lóa’s art is something to adorn your home with and will be welcomed as a gift to your best friends, and even perhaps, that odd aunt of yours. JTS