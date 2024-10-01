From Iceland — Former Presidential Candidate Forms New Political Party

Photo by Vísir

Former presidential candidate and attorney Arnar Þór Jónsson has formed a new political party, titled The Democratic Party — Association for Self-Determination. Vísir reports that the party aims to counter tyranny and chaos. Before announcing the establishment of the new party, Arnar had hinted at a possible participation with the Centre Party. On September 25, he announced that negotiations with the party had failed.

Arnar served as a deputy MP for the Independence Party from 2021-2022. He left that party in January 2024 to run for president.

Self-determination for whom?

In a press release sent to media outlets, Arnar said: “Political parties have surrendered to special interests, and state power is increasingly put in the hands of international institutions. Small states speak what the larger command. Political development seems to be heading towards centralised global control, where nation states yield their power and finances to international institutions, while the connections between the electorate and the elected rupture.”

According to Arnar, the Democratic Party will work on promoting democracy, freedom and the right to self-determination.

In a candidates’ debate hosted by Vísir in May 2024, Arnar voiced his controversial opinion on abortions. We’re yet to see whether his party’s understanding of self-determination extends to all genders. You can find out more about Arnar in the Reykjavík Grapevine’s presidential candidate profile.