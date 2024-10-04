From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Space Odyssey Opening Party, Dýrfinna & Geoffrey & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Guess what? We’re back with a sizzling hot list of things to do this weekend! The weather’s treating us nicely and the Reykjavík events scene is following suit. We’ve got a bunch of fun options to choose from: exhibition openings, brand new gig series, the Space Odyssey 2.0 launch, and more. Make sure to grab our print issue for additional listings or head to events.grapevine.is.

LegFest

Friday October 4 – Saturday October 5 — Gaukurinn — 4.000 ISK

No, this is not a music festival centred around those two dangling appendages we all know and love. As the Icelandic word indicates, LegFest is a new music festival showcasing female and genderqueer talent. A certain UTE-R-US, if you will. For two nights, Gaukurinn will be brimming with femme talent from a diverse range of musical genres. On Friday, artists EMMA, Mørose and Svartþoka hit the stage, with Ekkert, Kristrún and Sóðaskapur playing on Saturday. This is the first-ever LegFest and its organisers are keen to produce many more editions. One could even say that more shows are in embryo. JB

Dýrfinna & Geoffrey: Deconstruction

Opens Saturday October 5 — Gallery Port

Dýrfinna Benita Basalan and Geoffrey Þ. Huntingdon-Williams have, each in their own way, been an influential part of Reykjavík’s artistic landscape over the past years. Here, they explore their respective journeys, from wild youth to maturity. Dýrfinna is also well known under her musical stage name Countess Malaise, while Geoffrey is best known for running a label and one of Reykjavík’s most enduring bars; Prikið. While their press release doesn’t give away many details, we are intrigued, having watched their careers with interest over the past decade. What do they make of their artistic journey so far? Find out at Port. JTS

Space Odyssey Opening Party

Saturday October 5 — 14:00 — Space Odyssey, Bergstaðastræti 4 — Free

Record shop Space Odyssey has quickly become Reykjavík’s bastion of ambient and electronic music. Established by husband and wife Pan Thorarensen and Guðrún Lárusdóttir, Space Odyssey has built a vital bridge connecting Iceland’s electronic scene with the rest of the world. Most notable for organising the annual Extreme Chill electronica festival, Space Odyssey first ran a brick-and-mortar on Skólavörðustígur that shut its doors a while back, only to rise like a phoenix from the ashes. Celebrating their new location, Space Odyssey invites you to their opening, featuring performances by artists R.M. Hendrix and Kambasel. JB

Að Standa Á Haus Concert Series

Multiple dates — Reykjavík Brewing Company, Skipholt 33 — Free

Some — and that includes us — might say that Reykjavík is changing for the worse with the perennial closure of popular music venues. While that is the case, it’s important to focus on the parties responsible for opening exciting new cultural spaces. The Reykjavík Brewing Company is one of those parties, having recently taken over the old Tónabíó venue on Skipholt. Formerly a cinema, then a bingo hall, RVK Brewing are planning to open up the main Tónabíó auditorium as a fully decked venue seating up to 280 people. In the meantime, they’re hyping up the location with a concert series featuring up-and-coming artists and DJs. JB

SIKSA & MSEA

Sunday October 6 — 19:00 — Smekkleysa Plötubúð — 2.000 ISK

Why some music venues are continuing to dissapoint, others, like Smekkleysa are not only delivering events on a regular basis but also broadening the spectrum of artists they book. This Saturday, Smekkleysa is hosting a gig featuring the feminist duo SIKSA paired with the ethereal and moody MSEA, who recently played a full-house gig at Tjarnarbíó for her first full-length album. Tickets are 2,000 ISK, which in the current economy is practically a steal (or equivalent to taking the bus three times, to be precise). IZ

Kaffi Flóra Autumn Series

Wednesday October 9 & Thursday October 17 — Kaffi Flóra — 4.990 ISK



The Kaffi Flóra Garden Bistro in Laugardalur is a hidden gem. A quiet cafe nestled in a greenhouse, it’s embraced by the lovely greenery of the Reykjavík Botanical Gardens. Since August, they’ve organised a concert series — there are only two more shows left of this season and they are not to be missed. On October 9, singer-songwriters Nanna (Of Monsters and Men), RAKEL and Salóme Katrín will join forces and securely implant the cozy atmosphere of autumn warmly into your heart. If that doesn’t do the trick, suave crooner Bogomil Font and his henchmen might be able to convince you on October 17. Expect a lot of candles and general hygge vibes. JB