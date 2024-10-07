From Iceland — Police Investigate Tips In Child Murder Case

Photo by Christian Bickel/Wikimedia Commons

Police are following up on tips suggesting potential third-party involvement in the death of a 10-year-old girl found on the Krýsuvík road, north of Kleifarvatn, on September 15. However, investigators currently believe there is no evidence pointing to the involvement of anyone other than the girl’s father, who is the primary suspect in her death.

Since the child’s death was reported, rumours have circulated suggesting a connection to criminal activities and implying that individuals other than her father, Sigurður Fannar Þórsson, might be involved.

Sigurður Fannar himself called the police on the evening of September 15 and said he had murdered his daughter. He has since been in custody.

Chief Inspector of the Central Investigation Department of the Capital Region Police Grímur Grímsson said in an interview with Vísir that the police have followed up on tips about the involvement of organised crime in the death.

“We followed up on certain information in this regard, but in our opinion, there is nothing to suggest that anyone other than the person in custody was involved in this case,” he said.

Grímur said that the police believe they have a clear picture of the events that led to the death. Sigurður Fannar has not been regularly interrogated, only when it is deemed necessary.

When asked whether a confession has been made in the case, Grímur says he cannot disclose what has come up in interrogations.

Investigation continues

Four days after Sigurður Fannar’s arrest, the police requested video footage from travellers who drove on Krýsuvíkurvegur, between Vallahverfi in Hafnarfjörður and Vigdísarvallavegur, between 13:00 and 18:00 on Sunday, September 15.

Grímur says that some footage has been received and is still being reviewed.

“Maybe not all the footage has been thoroughly examined, but at least nothing has turned any stones,” he says.

Grímur says that preliminary results from forensic pathologists are available, although the final autopsy report is not yet complete. He cannot go into details about the cause of the girl’s death, whether a weapon was used or if the police have found a possible murder weapon.

“I just reiterate that we believe we have a pretty good picture of what happened there,” he adds.

Grímur says that the investigation of the case is progressing well, and he expects it to be completed within the statutory deadline. According to the law on criminal proceedings, it is permissible to keep a suspect in custody for twelve weeks without an indictment being issued.