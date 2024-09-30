From Iceland — Iceland Sees Highest Traffic Fatalities Since 2018

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Drivers travelling over Hellisheiði are being reminded of the growing number of traffic-related deaths in Iceland this year, reports RÚV. The fatality count was updated this morning after the 13th fatal accident occurred over the weekend.

A woman in her forties was killed in a traffic accident on Sæbraut in the early hours of Sunday, according to a statement from the Capital Region Police.

The incident took place when a car traveling north on Sæbraut, between Súðarvogur and Kleppsmýrarvegur, hit the woman as she crossed the street heading east. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highest number of fatalities since 2018

Thirteen people have lost their lives in traffic accidents so far in 2024. This is the highest number of fatalities since 2018, when 15 people were killed. In the years since, annual road deaths have not exceeded 10 — until now.

A road sign near Hellisheiði displays the current number of traffic deaths and includes a safety reminder for travellers to fasten their seatbelts.