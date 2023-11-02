From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Is Back, Baby!

Iceland Airwaves Is Back, Baby!

Published November 2, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson

It’s the most wonderful day of the year, when Iceland Airwaves starts in earnest for another long weekend of music and mayhem. After a handful of off-venue gigs to get things warmed up on Wednesday, the festival is officially kicked off today and runs through Saturday, November 4.

As always, the Grapevine’s dedicated team of festivalgoers will be providing daily dispatches of the biggest event on Iceland’s social calendar.

Photographer Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson captured some of the off-venue magic on Wednesday.

Spacestation performs at KEX’s Iceland Airwaves partner event on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Photo: Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson

Andachan performs at Nordic House’ Iceland Airwaves partner event on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Photo: Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson

Andachan performs at Nordic House’ Iceland Airwaves partner event on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Photo: Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson

CYBER performs at Iðno’s Iceland Airwaves partner event on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Photo: Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson

Kvikindi performs at Lucky Records’ Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue event on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Photo: Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson

Kvikindi performs at Lucky Records’ Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue event on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Photo: Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson

Show Me More!