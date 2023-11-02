From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Is Back, Baby!

Photo by Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson

It’s the most wonderful day of the year, when Iceland Airwaves starts in earnest for another long weekend of music and mayhem. After a handful of off-venue gigs to get things warmed up on Wednesday, the festival is officially kicked off today and runs through Saturday, November 4.

As always, the Grapevine’s dedicated team of festivalgoers will be providing daily dispatches of the biggest event on Iceland’s social calendar.

Photographer Hafsteinn Snær Þórsteinsson captured some of the off-venue magic on Wednesday.