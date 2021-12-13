From Iceland — Grapevine Walking Tours: New Dates Released

Grapevine Walking Tours: New Dates Released

Published December 13, 2021

John Pearson
Words by
@johnpearson@grapevine.is
Photo by
John Pearson

When you visit Reykjavík, come and meet Pollý and the Grapevine crew!

New dates for our Walking Tour Of Reykjavík have now been scheduled until the end of May. The Grapevine’s Valur and Bjartmar—enthusiastically supported by our canine Chief Morale Officer—will give you the lowdown on the sights and history of our town, while taking you on a relaxed stroll through its streets.

But we all know that—really—you’ve just come to meet Pollý!

That frisbee’s no use on the ground… photo by John Pearson

Click here for more information and bookings. Pollý looks forward to you throwing her frisbee, again and again… and again…

Left to right: Bjartmar, some dead guy and Valur – photo by John Pearson

Uh oh, someone’s not paying attention in class… photo by John Pearson

Don’t cry on Valur’s shoulder, he’ll just ignore you… photo by John Pearson

At some point in the tour, Valur usually manages to levitate… which just confuses Bjartmar – photo by John Pearson

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Play Wins TheDesignAir Award For The Best New Look

Play Wins TheDesignAir Award For The Best New Look

by

News
Greenland Gets A New Airport Because Of Capelin Caught In Icelandic Waters

Greenland Gets A New Airport Because Of Capelin Caught In Icelandic Waters

by

News
Investigation: Where Have All The Rabbits Gone?

Investigation: Where Have All The Rabbits Gone?

by

News
Glue Traps And Bucket Traps For Mice Banned In Iceland

Glue Traps And Bucket Traps For Mice Banned In Iceland

by

News
Three Earthquakes Of A Magnitude Greater Than 3 Detected At Vatnajökull

Three Earthquakes Of A Magnitude Greater Than 3 Detected At Vatnajökull

by

News
COVID Roundup: 146 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 146 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine

by

Show Me More!