Icelandic Man Missing In Brussels

A 27-year-old Icelandic man by the name of Konráð Hrafnkelsson residing in Brussels has been missing since July 30th, Morgunblaðið reports.

The police in both Iceland and Belgium are actively working on the case, and his family announced in a public statement that they hope this investigation will soon yield results.

Information on Konráð will continue to be shared on social media, as has been done widely across Belgian media.

Vísir reports that Konráð is 178 centimetres tall with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen riding his bicycle wearing jeans, a grey shirt, white Nike shoes, a backpack, visored cap, and black Marshall earphones.

Konráð’s girlfriend Kristjana, who reported him missing, and his nephew Peter-Paul Van Der Werff have made a statement with their thoughts on his potential whereabouts. “Konráð may have gone to the Abbey of Rouge-Cloître in Auderghem, where he and his girlfriend sometimes walk,” Peter-Paul said. “It would be great if people in that neighbourhood would keep an eye out for him. The same goes for other very green areas around Brussels.”

Those who have any information connected to Konráð’s whereabouts are urged to contact his relatives via the email info.konni92@gmail.com, or call the police in northeastern Iceland at the phone number (+354) 444-2800.

