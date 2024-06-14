From Iceland — Grapevine Events: 17. júní, Slacker Events & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

With our new Grapevine issue dropping today, we heat up the happenings once again this week with our guests from Slacker Events, an independent production and promotion team bringing banging parties to our local scene.

The Slacker Events team is led by Atli Steinn Bjarnason and Alfreð Drexler, both long time active members of Reykjavík’s live scene as artists and performers. Together they formed relationships with artists such as Ash Walker and Ruby Francis from the UK, Illa J and SNNY from the US, and many more, who have been the foundation of their plan to bring high quality mid-level international artists to Iceland.

Don’t forget that the Reykjavík Arts Festival is still ongoing and we’re having a long weekend because of 17. júní. Find more events to visit in the next few days below and on our listings website events.grapevine.is.

Taugadeildin, Xiupill & Guðir Hins Nýja Tíma

Friday June 14 — 20:00 — Kex Hostel (Gym & Tonic) — 3.000 ISK

Ahh, the early 80s in Iceland. The punk vs. disco debate at its peak, the insidious threat of Thatcherism and Reaganomics, illegal beer. It was the height of the early punk movement and for one short year, the band Taugadeildin — formed by members of Fræbblanir and Snillingarnir — delivered that Joy Division-esque goodness to our town. They have now released all their bangers from their brief existence on an album, which they will celebrate alongside young baddies Xiupill and Guðir Hins Nýja Tíma. True punks will not miss this historic event. RX

Victoria Ahrens – Vestiges of the Unearthed

Gallery Kannski — June 15 – 23

What goes on behind the scenes of industrial processing that goes into creating images is what most would consider unsightly. Using the pigments left as waste at abandoned industrial sites in the U.K., Portugal and Chile, artist Victoria Ahrens repurposes the grotesque violence of extractivism to reveal the hope and potential that still dwells in poisoned landscapes. From ruin comes beauty and revelation. RX

Shipwreck

June 16 – 25 — SÍM Hlöðuloftið, Korpúlfsstaðir

If you found yourself shipwrecked and washed ashore, what three things would you most wish to have with you? How would you make a new home where you beached? In this partnered exhibition by SÍM Residency and UKAI Projects, six artists based in Iceland use the remnants brought by six Canadian artists to create new homes and meanings. This durational piece invites audiences to bring their own ruins to make themselves at home as well. RX



The Main Stage At Hljómskálagarður

June 17 — 14:00 – 17:00 — Hljómskálagarður — Free

What’s 17. júní without some sweet tunes to keep the party going? The main stage in Hljómskálagarður will be as bouncy as the surrounding castles this year, with the likes of Teitur Magnússon, Celebs, Una Torfa and Páll Óskar bringing their sweet sounds and good vibes to the park. Do your stretches, remember to hydrate, and then dance that kid next to you into oblivion. It’s not doomsday dancing, it’s independence day, baby! CF

Creative Summer Groups & Street Theatre of Hitt Húsið

June 17 — 14:00 – 17:00 — Around Town — Free

A legitimate highlight of summertime in Reykjavík is seeing the creative kids from Hitt Húsið bring their projects to the people by way of impromptu street performances. Whether it’s a group of young people dressed and painted head-to-toe in white, walking eerily slowly down the road before randomly turning to confront onlookers or street theatre beckoning the throngs of people to take pause and appreciate a moment of creativity, it’s always a treat. The Creative Summer Groups & The Street Theatre of Hitt Húsið bring that magic to 17. Júní this year, performing all over downtown Reykjavík for you to stumble upon and enjoy. CF

8000 Cupcakes For Everyone

June 17 — 13:00 – 16:00 — Iceland Parliament Hotel — Free

To mark the 80th anniversary of the republic, the Iceland Parliament Hotel is plating up 8000 cupcakes — because 80 would have been too few, and 80,000 probably a few too many. The cupcakes are “free”, but they’re actually being furnished by the Prime Minister’s Office, so taxpayers have already footed the bill. The event says the 8000 cupcakes are for everyone, but we see it as a challenge. It’s about time competitive eating became a thing in Iceland and there’s no better time to start than on our fair nation’s big day. CF