From Iceland — Kringlan Closed Until Thursday Due To Fire

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

A fire broke out at the Kringlan shopping mall on Saturday. All available crews from the Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire and the shopping centre was evacuated for safety reasons, but no people sustained injuries. RÚV reports that it has been decided not to open Kringlan until Thursday.

The cleaning process is going well, according to the mall’s management. Around 10 stores suffered the most damage, on both the first and second floors of the building. The areas that were worst affected have been closed off, but significant damage occurred due to both smoke and water flooding through the building.

The most severe damage is likely in Gallerí 17, where the ceiling has collapsed.

In a joint statement, Kringlan and real estate company Reitir said while the cleaning work is going well, the opening has been postponed until Thursday to ensure the best possible guest experience. They advise shoppers to use Kringlan’s website, where shipping fees will be waived during the closure.

The main priority is assisting store owners to minimise income losses from the fire and help them reopen as soon as possible. “On Thursday, guests can be properly welcomed as the cleaning and sealing off of the construction area is expected to be completed by then,” the statement concludes.