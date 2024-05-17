From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Dr. Gunni, Sideproject, Biggi Maus & More

Back with a fresh set of new music releases, our Friday roundup this week includes songs about spontaneous adventures, cosmic beats, neo-romanticism, airtight pop, and a ghostly conversation. Don’t let these songs get away from you, and make sure to check out our playlist. It has more goodies than you could ever imagine.

Biggi Maus — I don’t remember your name

Released May 15

Alternative-rocker Biggi Maus is mostly known for his career in — you guessed it — turn-of-the-century group Maus. After releasing six albums with his band, Biggi embarked on a solo venture, debuting with the record Id in 2006. “I don’t remember your name” is a cover of Iceland’s sweetheart Friðrik Dór, who wrote the song alongside electronic duo Kiasmos for his 2012 album Vélrænn. Biggi dresses the track in a neo-romantic outfit, leaning heavily into an immaculate use of synthesisers and traditional rock instruments. JB

Sideproject — perlin worm

Released May 16

The trio of the electronically-minded rascals which comprise Sideproject released their latest single from their upcoming album sourcepond, out May 30. Now, I don’t know what a perlin worm is — and I sure as hell hope I don’t have one — but this track might make me want to reconsider my opinion. “Perlin worm” sees Sideproject develop their musical abilities, basing themselves on heavy-handed, sporadic rhythms which ultimately end up sounding like music from another planet. JB

Hildur — Alltaf eitthvað

Released May 16

Ramping up to her album release later in 2024, “Alltaf eitthvað” is a feel-good pop gem with lyrics reflecting Hildur’s experience of figuring out life as a chronic over-thinker (who hasn’t been there?). Featuring minimal arrangements, the production leaves room to highlight Hildur’s songwriting talents. With a formidable career as a songwriter and producer, Hildur emphasises catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics neatly tied into an explosive pop parcel. JB

Dr. Gunni & Salóme Katrín — Í bríaríi

Released May 17

The longstanding musical legend Dr. Gunni has an incredibly idiosyncratic approach to music. Verging on acting as an outsider artist, Dr. Gunni’s songwriting spans a number of radio chart toppers — most notably the children’s song “Prumpulagið” written with current presidential candidate Jón Gnarr. “Í bríaríi” sees the talents of Dr. Gunni and artist Salóme Katrín intertwine, creating a cheery summer anthem all about having spontaneous bouts of fun. JB

Anya Shaddock — Til Þín

Released May 17

If this is the first thing you hear one morning, my promise to you is that this song’s unbounded magic will literally make your day. Up-and-coming singer and songwriter Anya Shaddock previously released a series of singles in 2022, leading to a collaboration on the track “með von um nýjan dag” by artist dirb (another track sure to enliven our mood) in 2023. Written when she was 16, the lyrics are an imagined conversation between the singer’s living grandmother and her deceased grandfather. JB