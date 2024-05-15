From Iceland — Video Premiere: Hildur Releases "Alltaf eitthvað"

Photo by Supplied by Hildur

Esteemed artist and songwriter Hildur releases her latest track “Alltaf eitthvað” on Thursday, May 16. In celebration of the single, Hildur premieres her newest music video — right here at the Grapevine.

“Alltaf eitthvað” (Always something) is a feel-good pop gem with lyrics reflecting Hildur’s experience of figuring out life as a chronic over-thinker (who hasn’t been there?). Featuring minimal arrangements, the production leaves room to highlight Hildur’s songwriting talents.

The music video to “Alltaf eitthvað” was directed by filmmaker Kjartan Trauner, who produced Hildur’s previous music video, “Þúsund Skyssur”. Kjartan’s roster includes music videos for artists Teitur Magnússon and Sin Fang.

Filmed in 20 different locations around Iceland, the video blends scenes of day-to-day life in Iceland and includes scenes from New Year’s Eve in Reykjavík and shots from Vík í Mýrdal on Iceland’s south coast.

With a formidable career as a songwriter and producer, Hildur emphasises catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics neatly tied into an explosive pop parcel.

“Alltaf eitthvað” is her newest single off her forthcoming LP, which sees Hildur trace her indie roots mixed with electronic influences. The album is out later in 2024.

Springboarding her career with teenage indie band Rökkurró, Hildur became entranced with the world of pop. Her 2016 debut solo single “I’ll Walk With You” put her on the top of Icelandic radio charts and garnered Hildur the Icelandic Music Award for Pop Song of the Year.

“Alltaf eitthvað” is out on streaming platforms on May 16. In the meantime, you can enjoy Hildur’s brilliant music video.

Hildur will perform in Kópavogur’s Salurinn on May 24 as part of the concert series Söngvaskáld. Details and ticket information can be found here.

Kjartan premieres his latest documentary, Turn of the Century, at the Patreksfjörður documentary film festival Skjaldborg on May 18.