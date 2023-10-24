From Iceland — In Slowness We Trust – Q&A With Bongripper Concert Organisers

Photo by ReykjaDoom Bongripper

Bongripper, active since 2005, have distinguished themselves in the doom scene for their commitment to unbearably long tracks and self-deprecating sounds. From their first release in 2006, The Great Barrier Reefer, a 80 minutes-long one-track album to their most recent one in 2018, Terminal, they became a true point of reference within the genre. Bongripper’s live performances manage to permeate audiences’ minds and put them in a headbanging trance.

Only a fool would miss the opportunity to see one of the world’s heaviest and slowest bands, accompanied by the sound of two of Iceland’s heaviest and slowest bands. And you’re not a fool, are you? Bongripper is set to perform at Gaukurinn on October 26, along with local bands Slor and Morpholith.

After a successful Hellirinn Metalfest #3, I met up with the ReykjaDoom team for a Q&A about one of the most highly-anticipated concerts of the year – if you hate yourself, that is.

How did you come up with the idea of organising this gig?

We regularly do one-off gigs outside our main festival, the ReykjaDoom fest. This one is very special to us. We have followed this band for a long time. The main reason we are able to get them to Iceland is because they are playing a festival in Norway on that weekend. We figured that they would have to stop over in Iceland anyway on their way to Oslo.

When we realised that, we were quick to send their booking agent a message and see if we could reach an agreement regarding a gig here. So, deals were made and Bongripper is coming to town!

Can you spend a few words on the supporting bands for the night, Slor and Morpholith?

Slor starts the evening with their sonic massage. The three-piece has been building up a cult following for years with massive live shows, displaying their delay-driven vocals and riffs that build up like a mountain range. They are soon set to release their debut album.

Morpholith has made a name for themselves in the last few years as a tight live band with solid riffs and intense vocals. Expect a full-on wall of fuzz as they headbang their way through their material.

“We have even bigger plans for 2025, so stay tuned for more exciting news!”

What is ReykjaDoom’s general focus and aim?

We want to showcase this excellent genre [doom metal] that we believe many metal music fans should be able to appreciate. We also want to make sure that younger metal fans have access to good concerts once in a while, with our Hellirinn Metalfest project.

Why should our readers come to the show?

If you are a full-on doom metal fan, or even just doom-curious, Bongripper will offer a feast of downtuned riffs in conjunction with grooves that make your head automatically start windmilling.

“If you are a full-on doom metal fan, or even just doom-curious, Bongripper will offer a feast of downtuned riffs in conjunction with grooves that make your head automatically start windmilling.”

Any other plans for the future?

We have several projects cooking in the background, among them is of course the ReykjaDoom festival, held next March at Gaukurinn. We have a couple of foreign veterans booked for the show already, not to mention that we also have some of the most exciting local bands the genre has to offer. Hellirinn Metalfest is also set for another round next autumn, but more on that later. We have even bigger plans for 2025, so stay tuned for more exciting news!

ReykjaDoom’s commitment to advancing the heavy metal music scene in Iceland is restless, and their mission of bringing big names to the stage is steadily becoming more elaborated. Stay up to date with ReykjaDoom’s mischiefs on Instagram, @reykjadoom, and make sure to get your ticket for the Bongripper show here. See you there, for an endless descent into ruin!