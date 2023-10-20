From Iceland — 66 Degrees Of Sound: Björk, Airwaves, And A Whole Bunch Of New Music

Published October 20, 2023

66 Degrees Of Sound: Björk, Airwaves, And A Whole Bunch Of New Music
In recent weeks, none other than Björk has voiced her opinion on open-net fish farming in Iceland. Hint: She’s opposed.

66 Degrees of Sound by The Reykjavík Grapevine is your one-stop shop for brand new Icelandic music, where Grapevine journalists Rex Beckett and Jóhannes Bjarkason (aka Jói) discuss the latest Icelandic music releases and upcoming events.

The show will now exist in podcast form only and mainly focus on new music, with discussions, artist interviews, and track listens. We will keep including one or two notable events per episode, but may not be relevant if you get hooked and go listen to back episodes.

To support the recent wave of protests around fish farming, Björk recently announced a new track featuring Rosalía, out later in October. We hear international band Laura Secord (no, not the chocolatier), check out Julian Civilian’s song about Icelandic mundanity, visit grandma with Supersport!, and get our hearts broken at Bankastræti via Elín Hall’s and Una Torfa’s recent endeavour.

Episode tracklist:
Laura Secord The Nation’s Greatest (r. October 2)
Julian CivilianFyrirmyndarborgari (r. September 29)
Supersport!Hér gilda allt aðrar reglur, kveðja amma (Húsið Mitt, r. October 6)
Elín Hall & Una TorfaBankastræti (r. October 13)

Iceland Airwaves is back on November 2-4. Tickets are still available.
All information, line-up, and tickets can be found at https://icelandairwaves.is/

You can find that and more events on our site events.grapevine.is. You can also upload yours for free.

66 Degrees of Sound is produced by The Reykjavík Grapevine and hosted and edited by Jóhannes Bjarkason and Rex Beckett.

